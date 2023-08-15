Turkish house sales jump 17% in July, reversing decline

ISTANBUL, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Turkish house sales rebounded 16.7% year-on-year in July to 109,548 houses, official data showed on Tuesday, rising after five months of declines and boosted by a low base effect in 2022.

In the first seven months of the year as a whole, sales were down 17.7% from a year earlier, the Turkish Statistical Institute figures showed.

In July, sales to foreigners dropped 28.9% from a year earlier to 2,801 houses, with 772 sold to Russian citizens, reflecting still how many have sought a financial haven in the wake of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine and Western sanctions.

The data showed July mortgaged sales fell 24.1% from a year earlier to 14,533 houses, accounting for 13.3% of total sales.

(Reporting by Ceyda Caglayan and Can Sezer; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)

