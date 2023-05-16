Turkish house sales fall 35.6% year-on-year in April

ISTANBUL, May 16 (Reuters) - Turkish home sales fell 35.6% year-on-year in April to 85,652 houses, with sales to foreigners dropping 60.3%, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed on Tuesday.

Russians topped the list of foreigners with 817 houses purchased, reflecting still how many have sought a financial haven in the wake of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine and the fallout of Western sanctions.

Russians were followed by Iranians, Ukrainians and Iraqis among the top foreign buyers.

The data also showed April mortgaged sales fell 32% from a year earlier to 21,769 houses, accounting for 25.4% of the total sales in the period.

(Reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Alex Richardson)

((ezgi.erkoyun@thomsonreuters.com; +90-212-350 7051; Reuters Messaging: ezgi.erkoyun.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.