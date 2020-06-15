Turkish house sales drop 45% in May as virus weighed

Turkish house sales dropped 44.6% year-on-year to 50,936 houses in May, the last month before the country began easing coronavirus containment measures, the Turkish Statistical Institute said on Monday.

House sales to foreigners plummeted 78.1% in May to 860 houses, it said. In the first five months of the year, house sales dropped 2.2%.

