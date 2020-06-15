Turkish house sales drop 45% in May as virus weighed

ISTANBUL, June 15 (Reuters) - Turkish house sales dropped 44.6% year-on-year to 50,936 houses in May, the last month before the country began easing coronavirus containment measures, the Turkish Statistical Institute said on Monday.

House sales to foreigners plummeted 78.1% in May to 860 houses, it said. In the first five months of the year, house sales dropped 2.2%.

(Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)

((ali.kucukgocmen@thomsonreuters.com , @alikucukgocmen; +902123507067; Reuters Messaging: Reuters Messaging: ali.kucukgocmen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.