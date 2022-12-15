Turkish house sales drop 34% year-on-year in November -stats institute

ISTANBUL, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Turkish home sales fell 34.1% year-on-year in November to 117,806 houses, with sales to foreigners dropping 17.4%, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed on Thursday.

Russians topped the list of foreigners with 2,575 houses purchased, reflecting how many have sought a financial haven in the wake of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine and the fallout of Western sanctions.

Russians were followed by Iranians, Iraqis and Ukrainians among the foreign buyers.

Some 13,000 people in Turkey's southern Antalya province signed a petition since last month, seeking a ban on foreigners in the real estate market over soaring house prices and rents.

The data also showed November mortgaged sales declined 57.7% from a year earlier to 16,655 houses, accounting for 14.1% of the total sales in the period.

(Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen and Ceyda Caglayan Editing by Ezgi Erkoyun)

