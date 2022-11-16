Turkish house sales drop 25.3% year-on-year in October -stats institute

ISTANBUL, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Turkish home sales fell 25.3% year-on-year in October to 102,660 houses, with sales to foreigners dropping 8.8%, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed on Wednesday.

Russians topped the list of foreigners with 2,023 houses purchased, reflecting how many have sought a financial haven in the wake of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine and the fallout of Western sanctions.

They were followed by Iranians, Iraqis and Ukrainians among the foreign buyers.

The data also showed October mortgaged sales declined 52.7% from a year earlier to 13,268 houses, accounting for 12.9% of the total sales in the period.

(Reporting by Ceyda Caglayan; Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Ali Kucukgocmen)

((ezgi.erkoyun@thomsonreuters.com; +90-212-350 7051; Reuters Messaging: ezgi.erkoyun.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.