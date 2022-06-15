Turkish house sales double in May; Russians top foreign buyers again

Adds background on sales to foreigners

ISTANBUL, June 15 (Reuters) - Turkish home sales surged 107.5% in May over last year to 122,768 houses, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed on Wednesday, with Russians topping foreign buyers for a second consecutive month.

Sales to foreigners jumped 235.7% year-on-year to 5,962 units, the institute said. Russian citizens topped the list again in May with 1,275 houses, from 1,152 in April. They were followed by Iranians and Iraqis.

A scheme that gives Turkish citizenships to foreigners who buy homes has made Turkish real estate more attractive in recent years. A law raising the scheme's minimum purchase value to $400,000 from $250,000 went into effect this week.

Wealthy Russians are pouring money into real estate in Turkey and the United Arab Emirates, seeking a financial haven in the wake of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine and Western sanctions, many property companies say.

The data also showed May mortgaged sales rose 177.8% from a year earlier to 29,335, accounting for 23.9% of the total sales in the period.

(Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen and Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)

