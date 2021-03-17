Turkish, Greek foreign ministers to meet in Turkey on April 14

Contributors
Tuvan Gumrukcu Reuters
Ezgi Erkoyun Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/RUSSIAN FOREIGN MINISTRY

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Wednesday he would meet his Greek counterpart Nikos Dendias in Turkey on April 14, after the NATO members resumed talks to seek common ground in a decades-old maritime dispute.

ANKARA, March 17 (Reuters) - Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Wednesday he would meet his Greek counterpart Nikos Dendias in Turkey on April 14, after the NATO members resumed talks to seek common ground in a decades-old maritime dispute.

Ankara and Athens are at odds over issues such as competing claims over their continental shelves, maritime rights and air space in the Mediterranean, energy, ethnically split Cyprus, and the status of some islands in the Aegean. The two sides resumed exploratory talks after a five-year hiatus in January and have since held two rounds of talks.

"We will hold a meeting at the foreign ministers level in the coming period," Cavusoglu told a news conference in Ankara. "We believe it is beneficial for these talks to be at the level of leaders as well, so when Nikos Dendias comes to Ankara, we will also discuss the meeting of our President Tayyip Erdogan and Greek Prime Minister (Kyriakos) Mitsotakis," he said.

(Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu and Ezgi Erkoyun Editing by Daren Butler)

((tuvan.gumrukcu@tr.com; +90 312 292 7021; @tuvangumrukcu; Reuters Messaging: tuvan.gumrukcu.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters