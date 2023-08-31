News & Insights

Turkish GDP growth at 3.8% in Q2, higher than forecast

Credit: REUTERS/DILARA SENKAYA

August 31, 2023 — 03:01 am EDT

Written by Ali Kucukgocmen and Ebru Tuncay for Reuters ->

ISTANBUL, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Turkey's economy expanded 3.8% in the second quarter, a bit more than expected driven by household spending, data showed on Thursday, but activity should slow through year end after a burst of fiscal stimulus ahead of May elections.

Second quarter gross domestic product (GDP) grew 3.5% from the previous quarter on a seasonally and calendar-adjusted basis, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed.

In a Reuters poll, the economy was forecast to have expanded 3.5% annually in the second quarter. Growth was also expected to slow in coming months as the central bank launched a tightening cycle in June.

Growth in the first quarter was revised down to 3.9% from 4.0%, the data also showed.

(Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen and Ebru Tuncay; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)

