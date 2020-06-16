Turkish fund in talks with Sweden's Telia to buy Turkcell stake - Bloomberg HT

ISTANBUL, June 16 (Reuters) - Turkey's Wealth Fund is in talks to buy a stake in Turkish telecom company Turkcell TCELL.IS that is owned by Swedish telecom operator Telia TELIA.ST, Bloomberg HT reported on Tuesday, citing unnamed sources.

The talks between the fund and Telia were at an advanced stage, the sources said. Telia owns 24% of Turkcell's shares.

Turkcell's shares were up 2.08% at Tuesday's close. Telia shares were up 5.5% before trading in the stock was suspended.

Telia, Turkcell and the wealth fund were not immediately available for comment.

(Reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun; Writing by Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by Edmund Blair)

((ali.kucukgocmen@thomsonreuters.com , @alikucukgocmen; +902123507067; Reuters Messaging: Reuters Messaging: ali.kucukgocmen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.