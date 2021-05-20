Turkish fuel prices rise as special consumption tax hiked

Adds details

ISTANBUL, May 20 (Reuters) - Turkey raised the special consumption tax on some petrol and diesel oil types, as well as liquefied petroleum gas, propane and butane by rates ranging between 54-189%, prompting hikes in pump prices at fuel stations on Thursday.

The tax on 95 octane petrol was raised to 1.3313 lira per litre from 0.8652 and to 1.5836 lira from 1.0283 lira on 98 octane petrol, according to a statement in the country's Official Gazette.

The tax on diesel oil was raised to 1.2931 lira from 0.7253 lira per litre, while the tax on LPG was raised to 0.8107 lira from 0.2810 lira.

The Energy Petrol and Gas Supply Stations Employers' Union (EPGIS) said pump prices were raised as a result of the tax hikes, with petrol prices rising by 0.55 lira per litre, diesel oil by 0.67 lira per litre and LPG by 0.35 lira.

