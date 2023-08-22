Turkish foreign ministry summons Danish charge d'affaires over Koran burnings

ISTANBUL, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Turkey's foreign ministry again summoned the Danish charge d'affaires over Koran burning incidents in Denmark, a foreign ministry source said on Tuesday.

The ministry condemned and protested the incidents and reiterated the need to take concrete measures to stop the attacks on Islam's holy book, the source said.

The ministry previously summoned Danish and Dutch diplomats on Monday to protest the incident.

Anti-Islam activists have burned or damaged several copies of the Koran in recent months, prompting outrage in the Muslim world and demands that the Nordic governments ban such acts.

Turkey has repeatedly condemned such protests in recent months, including those in Sweden, which is awaiting Ankara's approval to join NATO.

(Reporting by Ece Toksabay; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

