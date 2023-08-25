News & Insights

Turkish foreign minister to visit Russia - RIA cites Russian minister

August 25, 2023 — 05:05 am EDT

MOSCOW, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will visit Russia, the state RIA news agency reported on Friday, citing Russia's deputy foreign minister, but it gave no date or other details.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan had invited Russia's President Vladimir Putin to visit Turkey this month but the Kremlin has not confirmed that Putin would go.

Turkey is trying to persuade Russia to return to a deal Ankara helped to broker last summer that allows grain shipments from Ukrainian ports on the Black Sea. Moscow exited the deal last month, complaining that it was unable to export its own grain and fertiliser despite commitments made under the deal.

