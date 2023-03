CAIRO, March 17 (Reuters) - Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu will visit Cairo on Saturday, a first by a Turkish minister since more than a decade, to hold talks with Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry, Egypt's foreign ministry said on Friday.

