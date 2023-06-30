Turkish food delivery startup Getir to leave Spain - union

MADRID, June 30 (Reuters) - Turkish delivery startup Getir will cease its business in Spain and lay off its entire workforce there of 1,560 after failing to raise enough capital in a recent funding round, Spain's biggest trade union CCOO said on Friday.

"We condemn the disastrous business management of Getir, which has not known how to grow or have a market strategy in Spain," the union said in a statement. "Now its staff will suffer the biggest harm."

After their rapid expansion during the COVID-19 pandemic, quick commerce businesses have been hit by a fall in lockdown-driven demand for deliveries and rising interest rates, while investors are souring on loss-making tech firms.

Spain's food delivery market is dominated by Delivery Hero DHER.DE-owned Glovo, the Netherlands' Just Eat Takeaway TKWY.AS and Uber Eats UBER.N, all three of which gained market share after Britain's Deliveroo ROO.L exited the country in late 2021.

According to CCOO, Getir is offering laid-off workers 20 days' severance pay per year with a limit of 12 monthly payments, an outplacement plan and a special agreement for people over 55, as required by law.

"We will fight to better these initial conditions and achieve improvements for the entire workforce," it added.

Getir Spain did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

Le Monde reported, citing sources, on June 21 that Getir had decided to withdraw from France due to weak sales.

Getir France was not immediately available to comment.

Founded in 2015 in Istanbul, Getir offers restaurant courier services and on-demand grocery deliveries via a mobile app. In March 2022, it closed a $768 million funding round that valued the startup at around $12 billion.

However, in an April deal, Getir reportedly only raised about $500 million, cutting its valuation almost in half to $6.5 billion. The company later denied these reports.

Getir is reportedly in talks to take over German rival Flink, according to the Financial Times, which cited people familiar with the negotiations.

In a $1.2-billion deal last December, Getir bought German grocery company Gorillas, merging two of Europe's remaining companies offering groceries in minutes.

(Reporting by David Latona; Additional reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta in Paris; Editing by Louise Heavens)

((david.latona@thomsonreuters.com; +34 918 35 68 13;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.