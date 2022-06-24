Turkish finmin says revenue-indexed bonds attracted 6.6 bln lira demand

ISTANBUL, June 24 (Reuters) - Turkey's revenue-indexed bond issued as part of measures to support an economy beleaguered by surging prices and a sliding lira attracted 6.6 billion lira ($379.91 million) demand, Turkish Finance Minister Nureddin Nebati said on Friday.

During a speech, Nebati also said more than 83,000 individual investors demanded the bonds with compound yield of 23.04%.

($1 = 17.3726 liras)

(Reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Ali Kucukgocmen)

