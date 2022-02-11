Turkish finmin says no longer need to intervene in forex market

ISTANBUL, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Finance Minister Nureddin Nebati said on Friday that Turkish authorities no longer needed to intervene in the foreign exchange market to stabilise the currency, and that markets had settled.

In an interview with broadcaster Haberturk, Nebati also said that any monetary tightening by the U.S. Federal Reserve had no impact on the big emerging market economy.

