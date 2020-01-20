Turkish finmin says exchange rate should be 'competitive' -media

Turkey's finance minister said on Monday the lira's exchange rate should be "competitive" and he appeared to downplay risks that aggressive monetary easing brought about negative real interest rates, according to Turkish media.
