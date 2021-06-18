Turkish finmin says decisive stance will bring down inflation outlook

ISTANBUL, June 18 (Reuters) - Turkey's Finance Minister Lutfi Elvan said on Friday that the decisive stance and policies will help bring down inflation expectations.

Elvan also said Turkey will not give up inflation target for short term gains, in a speech during his trip to northwestern province of Bursa.

