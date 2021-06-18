Turkish finmin says decisive stance will bring down inflation outlook

Contributor
Nevzat Devranoglu Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MURAD SEZER

Turkey's Finance Minister Lutfi Elvan said on Friday that the decisive stance and policies will help bring down inflation expectations.

ISTANBUL, June 18 (Reuters) - Turkey's Finance Minister Lutfi Elvan said on Friday that the decisive stance and policies will help bring down inflation expectations.

Elvan also said Turkey will not give up inflation target for short term gains, in a speech during his trip to northwestern province of Bursa.

(Reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun Editing by Ece Toksabay)

((ezgi.erkoyun@thomsonreuters.com; +90-212-350 7051; Reuters Messaging: ezgi.erkoyun.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters