Turkish finance minister says no interventions on Dec 20 when lira rebounded

Turkey's public banks or institutions did not sell dollars at the night of Dec. 20, when a new economic model was announced and the lira recorded a massive rebound.

"There were no interventions that night, neither from public banks or anyone," Finance Minister Nureddin Nebati said.

"Individuals raced that night to sell their dollars, thanks to the confidence created by our President Tayyip Erdogan," he told a televised interview to broadcaster A Haber.

The lira currency plummeted to record lows this month on widespread concerns about Turkey's monetary policy. It surged some 50% last week after forex market intervention and the announcement of a lira deposits protection plan, but remains 35% weaker than a year ago.

