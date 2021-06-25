Turkish finance minister expects around 20% growth in Q2

ISTANBUL, June 25 (Reuters) - Turkey's economy is expected to have grown around 20% in the second quarter of this year and will expand more in 2021 than the government forecast of 5.8%, Finance Minister Lutfi Elvan said on Friday.

Elvan also said in a speech to businesses in the southern city of Gaziantep that the Central Bank's stance on price stability was important, and that macroprudential measures will be implemented if needed to fight inflation.

(Reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun and Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by Dominic Evans)

((Dominic.J.Evans@Thomsonreuters.com, @DominicJEvans;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.