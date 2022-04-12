Turkish Feb factory output rises 13.3% yr-on-yr, exceeding forecast

Turkish industrial production expanded 13.3% year-on-year in February, data showed on Tuesday, more than a Reuters poll forecast of 9.2%, rising for a 20th consecutive month.

Month-on-month, industrial output expanded 4.4% in February on a calendar and seasonally adjusted basis, the Turkish Statistical Institute said.

A Reuters poll last week had forecast industrial production to expand 9.2%, in a sustained burst of economic activity since the lifting of coronavirus measures.

