Turkish Feb current account deficit $5.154 billion, less than forecast

ISTANBUL, April 11 (Reuters) - Turkey's central bank said on Monday the country's current account deficit in February narrowed to $5.154 billion. The figure is less than a Reuters forecast for a deficit of $5.5 billion. In January, the current account deficit was $6.982 billion. In 2021 Turkey's current account deficit was $14.882 billion. ((Reporting by Istanbul newsroom; +90 212 350 7000))

