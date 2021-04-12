Turkish Feb current account deficit $2.61 billion, more than forecast

ISTANBUL, April 12 (Reuters) - Turkey's central bank said on Monday the country's current account deficit in February widened to $2.61 billion. The figure is more than a Reuters forecast for a deficit of $2.575 billion. In January, the current account deficit was $1.815 billion. In 2020 Turkey's current account deficit was $36.724 billion. ((Reporting by Istanbul newsroom; +90 212 350 7000))

