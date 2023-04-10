Turkish Feb current account deficit $8.783 billion, more than forecast

ISTANBUL, April 10 (Reuters) - Turkey's central bank said on Monday the country's current account deficit in February narrowed to $8.783 billion. The figure is more than a Reuters forecast for a deficit of $8.5 billion. In January, the current account deficit was $10.02 billion. In 2022 Turkey's current account deficit was $48.769 billion. ((Reporting by Istanbul newsroom; +90 212 350 7000))

