Turkish Feb capacity utilisation rate rises to 76.0% - central bank

ISTANBUL, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Turkey's capacity utilisation rate rose to 76.0% in February from 75.5% a month earlier, data from the central bank showed on Monday.

The rate, which hit a near four-year low of 74% in February 2019, is a measure of how much of the economy's potential output is being used.

