Turkish factory output surges 14.4% in December, exceeds forecasts

Turkish industrial production jumped 14.4% year-on-year in December, data showed on Friday, the highest rate of growth in six months and exceeding a Reuters poll forecast of 11.2%.

Month-on-month, industrial output rose 1.6% in December on a calendar and seasonally adjusted basis, the Turkish Statistical Institute said.

