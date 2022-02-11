Turkish factory output surges 14.4% in December, exceeds forecasts

ISTANBUL, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Turkish industrial production jumped 14.4% year-on-year in December, data showed on Friday, the highest rate of growth in six months and exceeding a Reuters poll forecast of 11.2%.

Month-on-month, industrial output rose 1.6% in December on a calendar and seasonally adjusted basis, the Turkish Statistical Institute said.

(Reporting by Can Sezer; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)

