Turkish factory output rises 9.1% yr-on-yr in May

Turkish industrial production grew 9.1% year-on-year in May, data showed on Thursday, rising for a 23rd consecutive month and holding firm against a background of lira weakness and rampant inflation.

Month-on-month, industrial output expanded 0.5% on a calendar and seasonally adjusted basis, the Turkish Statistical Institute said.

