Turkish factory output rises 8.5% yr-on-yr in June, beats forecasts

ISTANBUL, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Turkish industrial production expanded 8.5% year-on-year in June, data showed on Friday, rising for a 24th consecutive month against a background of surging inflation and lira weakness, and exceeding a Reuters poll forecast of 6.7% growth.

Month-on-month, industrial output expanded 1.3% on a calendar and seasonally adjusted basis, the Turkish Statistical Institute said.

