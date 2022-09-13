Turkish factory output rises 2.4% yr-on-yr in July, far below forecasts

ISTANBUL, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Turkish industrial production expanded 2.4% year-on-year in July, much lower than expectations, data showed on Tuesday, while still extending its rise for a 25th consecutive month against a background of surging inflation and lira weakness.

Month-on-month, industrial output contracted 6.2% on a calendar and seasonally adjusted basis, the Turkish Statistical Institute said.

(Reporting by Halilcan Soran and Azra Ceylan; Writing by Ali Kucukgocmen; editing by Jonathan Spicer)

((ali.kucukgocmen@thomsonreuters.com , @alikucukgocmen; +905319306206; Reuters Messaging: Reuters Messaging: ali.kucukgocmen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.