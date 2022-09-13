Turkish factory output rises 2.4% yr-on-yr in July, far below forecasts

Turkish industrial production expanded 2.4% year-on-year in July, much lower than expectations, data showed on Tuesday, while still extending its rise for a 25th consecutive month against a background of surging inflation and lira weakness.

Month-on-month, industrial output contracted 6.2% on a calendar and seasonally adjusted basis, the Turkish Statistical Institute said.

