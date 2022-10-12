Turkish factory output rises 1% yr-on-yr in August

Contributors
Berna Suleymanoglu Reuters
Azra Ceylan Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Turkish industrial production expanded 1% year-on-year in August, data showed on Wednesday, extending its rise for a 26th consecutive month against a background of surging inflation and lira weakness.

ISTANBUL, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Turkish industrial production expanded 1% year-on-year in August, data showed on Wednesday, extending its rise for a 26th consecutive month against a background of surging inflation and lira weakness.

Month-on-month, industrial output expanded 2.4% on a calendar and seasonally adjusted basis, the Turkish Statistical Institute said.

(Reporting by Berna Suleymanoglu and Azra Ceylan; Editing by Toby Chopra)

((ezgi.erkoyun@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters