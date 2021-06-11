Turkish factory output jumps 66% in April, above expectations

ANKARA, June 11 (Reuters) - Turkish industrial output surged 66% year-on-year in April, data showed on Friday, exceeding forecasts and expanding for an eleventh straight month after slowing sharply last year due to initial measures to curb the coronavirus pandemic.

Month-on-month, industrial output fell 0.9% in April on a calendar and seasonally adjusted basis, the Turkish Statistical Institute said. In a Reuters poll, the year-on-year growth in output was forecast at 65%.

Many Turkish factories halted operations last March, soon after the first COVID-19 infection was recorded. Output dropped 31.4% in April and 19.9% in May before a recovery began in June.

Virus-related lockdowns and business closures taken in recent months have exempted manufacturing.

(Reporting by Can Sezer and Nevzat Devranoglu; Writing by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)

