Turkish factory activity stopped contracting in September -PMI

ISTANBUL, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Turkish manufacturing activity stopped contracting in September after 17 months as a pick up in new orders drove production and increased staffing levels, a business survey showed on Tuesday.

The Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for manufacturing rose to 50.0 last month, from 48.0 in August, right on the 50-point no-change line that separates expansion from contraction, said a panel from the Istanbul Chamber of Industry and IHS Markit.

It was the best PMI reading since March 2018, when the index stood at 51.8.

Panelists said the economic environment remained challenging but reported signs of improvement, suggesting the effects of last year's currency crisis are fading.

"The key positive from the latest Turkey PMI survey was a return to growth of new orders, in turn helping support job creation and a stabilisation of output," said Andrew Harker, Associate Director at survey compiler IHS Markit.

"Should the current trajectory continue, the signs are that the final quarter of 2019 could see growth solidify and provide some welcome good news for firms after a challenging period."

Data from September showed that input cost inflation slowed and firms were able to lower output prices for the first time in eight months.

