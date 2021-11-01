Turkish factory activity grows at slower pace in Oct - PMI

ISTANBUL, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Growth in Turkish factory activity slowed down in October as problems in supply chains limited production and the flow of new orders moderated, a survey showed on Monday.

The purchasing managers' index for manufacturing fell to 51.2 in October from 52.5 a month earlier, data from the Istanbul Chamber of Industry and IHS Markit showed, slipping closer to the 50 mark that divides expansion from contraction.

Signs of a slowdown were evident as output and new orders moderated, the panel said, and production was scaled back for the first time in five months with difficulties in securing raw materials and exchange rate volatility.

Total new business slowed marginally although new export orders continued to expand at a solid pace. Supply shortages and currency weakness caused soaring input costs and output prices.

"The supply constraints that we have noted in recent months have really started to bite now and are actively limiting volumes of output and new orders in the Turkish manufacturing sector," said Andrew Harker, Economics Director at IHS Markit.

"Where firms can source items, they are having to pay increasingly high prices, with inflationary pressures added to by currency weakness. The fourth quarter therefore looks to be one filled with headwinds for firms."

(Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

