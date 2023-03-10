Turkish factory activity expanded 4.5% in January after two months of decline

March 10, 2023 — 02:10 am EST

ANKARA, March 10 (Reuters) - Turkish industrial production expanded 4.5% year-on-year in January, more than expected, data showed on Friday, returning to growth after two months of decline due to a global economic slowdown.

Industrial output expanded 1.9% month-on-month in January on a calendar and seasonally adjusted basis, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed.

In a Reuters poll, output had been expected to expand 2.45% year-on-year in January. The major earthquakes that hit Turkey's south in February are likely to impact subsequent growth.

