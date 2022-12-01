Turkish factory activity contracts for ninth straight month in Nov-PMI

ISTANBUL, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Turkish factory activity contracted for a ninth consecutive month in November as weakness in demand caused a slowdown in orders and output, a business survey showed on Thursday.

Turkey's Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for manufacturing stood at 45.7 in November, down from 46.4 in October, according to the survey by the Istanbul Chamber of Industry and S&P Global, dropping further below the 50-point line that separates contractions and expansions of activity.

Total new orders and new business from abroad softened to the sharpest in two and a half years, the panel said adding that the current slowdown in business conditions was the most pronounced since the opening wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

A lack of demand in key export markets contributed to a further moderation in manufacturing production, the panel said while a sharp easing of input cost inflation was observed during the month.

Lack of demand for inputs led the rate of inflation to moderate although higher raw material prices and currency weakness pushed the costs up, it said adding that the pace of output price inflation also softened.

Although only fractional, employment returned to growth following two months in which staffing levels are scaled back, the panel showed.

"Weakness in global manufacturing demand caused difficulties for Turkish manufacturers in November, with new orders and output slowing accordingly," said Andrew Harker, economics director at S&P Global Market Intelligence.

"A recent drop off in demand for inputs, meanwhile, has acted to alleviate some of the headwinds that firms had been facing. Specifically, the rate of input cost inflation was at a three-year low, while suppliers' delivery times shortened to an extent exceeded only once since the survey began in 2005."

(Reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Toby Chopra)

((Ezgi.erkoyun@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.