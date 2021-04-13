Turkish factories keep humming, up 8.8% in February

ISTANBUL, April 13 (Reuters) - Turkish industrial output climbed 8.8% year-on-year in February, data showed on Tuesday, in line with forecasts and expanding for a ninth consecutive month after being hit last year by measures to curb the coronavirus pandemic.

Month-on-month, industrial output rose 0.1% in February on a calendar and seasonally adjusted basis, the Turkish Statistical Institute said. In a Reuters poll, the annual growth in output was forecast at 8.9%.

Many Turkish factories halted operations a year ago, soon after the first COVID-19 infection was recorded. Output dropped 31.4% in April and 19.9% in May before a recovery began in June.

