Turkish exports rose 10% year-on-year in January -minister

ANKARA, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Turkey's exports rose 10.4% year-on-year to $19.4 billion in January, Trade Minister Mehmet Mus said on Thursday, while imports stood at $33.7 billion in the same period due to heavy energy and gold imports.

Speaking in Ankara, Mus said that in the first month of the year, energy imports increased by 238% and gold imports rose 733% to stand at $8.8 billion and $5.1 billion respectively.

According to Reuters calculations based on the trade ministry data, Turkey's trade deficit jumped some 37% year-on-year in January to $14.3 billion.

(Reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun and Nevzat Devranoglu; Editing by Daren Butler)

((ezgi.erkoyun@thomsonreuters.com; +90-212-350 7051; Reuters Messaging: ezgi.erkoyun.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.