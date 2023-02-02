Turkish exports rose 10% year-on-year in January -minister

Credit: REUTERS/MURAD SEZER

February 02, 2023 — 03:26 am EST

Written by Ezgi Erkoyun and Nevzat Devranoglu for Reuters

ANKARA, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Turkey's exports rose 10.4% year-on-year to $19.4 billion in January, Trade Minister Mehmet Mus said on Thursday, while imports stood at $33.7 billion in the same period due to heavy energy and gold imports.

Speaking in Ankara, Mus said that in the first month of the year, energy imports increased by 238% and gold imports rose 733% to stand at $8.8 billion and $5.1 billion respectively.

According to Reuters calculations based on the trade ministry data, Turkey's trade deficit jumped some 37% year-on-year in January to $14.3 billion.

