Turkish exports rise to $21.9 billion in November -minister

Credit: REUTERS/UMIT BEKTAS

December 02, 2022 — 03:39 am EST

Written by Ezgi Erkoyun and Ebru Tuncay for Reuters ->

ISTANBUL, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Turkey's exports rose 1.9% to $21.9 billion in November, Turkish Trade Minister Mehmet Mus said on Friday, while imports stood at $30.7 billion in the same period.

According to Reuters calculations from the trade ministry data, Turkey's trade deficit leapt 65% year-on-year in November to $8.8 billion, as surging gold and energy imports continue to widen the shortfall.

(Reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun and Ebru Tuncay; Editing by Daren Butler)

((daren.butler@tr.com; +90-212-350 7053; Reuters Messaging: daren.butler.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.