Turkish exports rise to $21.9 billion in November -minister

ISTANBUL, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Turkey's exports rose 1.9% to $21.9 billion in November, Turkish Trade Minister Mehmet Mus said on Friday, while imports stood at $30.7 billion in the same period.

According to Reuters calculations from the trade ministry data, Turkey's trade deficit leapt 65% year-on-year in November to $8.8 billion, as surging gold and energy imports continue to widen the shortfall.

(Reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun and Ebru Tuncay; Editing by Daren Butler)

