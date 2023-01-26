Turkish energy regulator lowers ceiling prices for electricity

ISTANBUL, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Turkey's EPDK energy regulator said on Thursday it decided to reduce the ceiling price for electricity and expects the cost of electricity to industrial institutions to be reduced by 12% in February.

In a statement, EPDK head Mustafa Yilmaz said the watchdog reduced the ceiling price to 3,650 lira ($194.05) per megawatt-hour from 4,200 lira per megawatt-hour. The fall in prices will eventually benefit users other than industrial users, he said.

($1 = 18.8092 liras)

(Reporting by Orhan Coskun; Writing by Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by Ece Toksabay)

