News & Insights

Turkish energy minister arrives in Iraqi Kurdistan's Erbil -media

Credit: REUTERS/ESSAM AL-SUDANI

August 24, 2023 — 03:47 am EDT

Written by Nayera Abdallah for Reuters ->

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Turkey's energy minister on Thursday arrived in Erbil, the capital of Iraq's semi-autonomous Kurdistan region, Kurdish television channel Rudaw Arabic service posted on X.

Alparslan Bayraktar is set to join a meeting with Iraqi Kurdish Prime Minister Masrour Barzani and Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, who is on an official visit to Iraq.

Iraq's oil minister was in Ankara this week where he and his Turkish counterpart failed to reach an agreement to restart Iraq's northern oil exports which Turkey halted on March 25, sources told Reuters, though the two sides did agree to hold further talks.

(Reporting by Nayera Abdallah in Dubai; editing by Jason Neely)

((Nayera.Abdallah@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.