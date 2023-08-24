Turkish energy minister arrives in Iraqi Kurdistan's Erbil -media

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Turkey's energy minister on Thursday arrived in Erbil, the capital of Iraq's semi-autonomous Kurdistan region, Kurdish television channel Rudaw Arabic service posted on X.

Alparslan Bayraktar is set to join a meeting with Iraqi Kurdish Prime Minister Masrour Barzani and Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, who is on an official visit to Iraq.

Iraq's oil minister was in Ankara this week where he and his Turkish counterpart failed to reach an agreement to restart Iraq's northern oil exports which Turkey halted on March 25, sources told Reuters, though the two sides did agree to hold further talks.

(Reporting by Nayera Abdallah in Dubai; editing by Jason Neely)

