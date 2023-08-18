News & Insights

Turkish end-2023 CPI seen at 59.46 % - central bank survey

Credit: REUTERS/Fatih Saribas

August 18, 2023 — 03:00 am EDT

Written by Reuters ->

ISTANBUL, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Turkey's central bank announced the following results on Friday from its monthly survey of business leaders' and economists' expectations:

LATEST

PREVIOUS End-2023 CPI (% change)

59.46

43.82 CPI in 12 months (% change)

42.01

33.21 End-2023 GDP (% change)

3.7

3.7 End-2023 c/a deficit ($ bln)

43.6

41.6

End-2023 lira-to-dollar rate

29.8220

28.4560 Aug CPI forecast (%)

5.54 Repo rate in 3 months

25.00

24.79 Repo rate in 12 months

23.25

21.48 ((Reporting by Istanbul newsroom; +90 212 350 7000))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.