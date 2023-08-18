Turkish end-2023 CPI seen at 59.46 % - central bank survey

ISTANBUL, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Turkey's central bank announced the following results on Friday from its monthly survey of business leaders' and economists' expectations:

LATEST

PREVIOUS End-2023 CPI (% change)

59.46

43.82 CPI in 12 months (% change)

42.01

33.21 End-2023 GDP (% change)

3.7

3.7 End-2023 c/a deficit ($ bln)

43.6

41.6

End-2023 lira-to-dollar rate

29.8220

28.4560 Aug CPI forecast (%)

5.54 Repo rate in 3 months

25.00

24.79 Repo rate in 12 months

23.25

21.48 ((Reporting by Istanbul newsroom; +90 212 350 7000))

