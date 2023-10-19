News & Insights

World Markets

Turkish, Egyptian ministers discuss Gaza attacks -Turkish source

Credit: REUTERS/CAGLA GURDOGAN

October 19, 2023 — 09:23 am EDT

Written by Tuvan Gumrukcu and Huseyin Hayatsever for Reuters ->

ANKARA, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Thursday discussed the fighting between Israeli and Palestinian forces, including the Israeli attacks on Gaza, with his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry, a Turkish Foreign Ministry source said.

The source provided no further information about the call.

Turkey has sent humanitarian aid aimed for besieged Gazans, which has been held up in Egypt with the border being closed due to the fighting. Cairo is also due to host a summit of leaders at the weekend to discuss the conflict.

(Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu and Huseyin Hayatsever; Editing by Alex Richardson)

((tuvan.gumrukcu@tr.com; @tuvangumrukcu; Reuters Messaging: tuvan.gumrukcu.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.