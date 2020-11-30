Turkish economy rebounds 6.7% in Q3 after initial virus wave

Adds details, lira, background

ISTANBUL, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Turkey's economy expanded a more-than-expected 6.7% in the third quarter, data showed on Monday, rebounding after a contraction of nearly 10% the previous quarter due to a lockdown imposed to curb the initial coronavirus outbreak.

The burst of growth, including a more than 15% jump from the previous quarter, may be brief. Coronavirus cases have surged this month to record levels, triggering new restrictions that are expected to limit growth in the final quarter of the year.

In a Reuters poll, gross domestic product (GDP) was forecast to have expanded 4.8% year-on-year reflecting a broad rebound in manufacturing, spending and tradein the July-September period.

Financial and insurance activities increased by 41.1% in the third quarter, information and communication by 15.0%, industry by 8.0% and construction by 6.4%, according to data from the Turkish Statistical Institute.

There was little reaction from the lira TRYTOM=D3, which was 0.25% weaker at 7.8395 against the dollar.

On a seasonally and calendar-adjusted basis, third quarter GDP grew 15.6% from the previous quarter, the data showed. GDP shrank 9.9% in the second quarter after expanding 4.5% in the first quarter.

In the year as a whole, GDP was forecast to be flat in the poll, with estimates ranging between growth of 0.6% and contraction of 5%. The spike in new virus-related cases and deaths in recent weeks prompted a curfew and other measuresthat will weigh on the economy. [nL8N2IF0E7

Ankara said the new measures would be less restrictive than in the spring and will not hamper supply and production chains. The government has forecast growth of 0.3% this year but said the economy could contract 1.5% under a worst-case scenario.

(Reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu and Daren Butler; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)

((daren.butler@tr.com; +90-212-350 7053; Reuters Messaging: daren.butler.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.