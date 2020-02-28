Turkish economy grows 6% in Q4 in strong rebound from recession

The Turkish economy grew 6.0% year-on-year in the fourth quarter and nearly 1% in 2019 as a whole, data showed on Friday, beating expectations and rebounding strongly as it shook off the effects of a recession following the 2018 currency crisis.

ANKARA, Feb 28 (Reuters) - The Turkish economy grew 6.0% year-on-year in the fourth quarter and nearly 1% in 2019 as a whole, data showed on Friday, beating expectations and rebounding strongly as it shook off the effects of a recession following the 2018 currency crisis.

The data marked a sharp turnaround for the major emerging market economy, which has a track record in the last two decades of around 5% growth, but which has been hit by a nearly 40% slide in the lira's value since the beginning of 2018.

Compared to the third quarter, Turkey's gross domestic product (GDP) expanded at a seasonally and calendar-adjusted 1.9% pace, the Turkish Statistical Institute data showed.

A Reuters poll forecast the economy would expand 5% year-on-year in the fourth quarter.

In 2019 as a whole, the economy grew 0.9%, compared with a poll forecast of 0.6% growth.

The lira TRYTOM=D3 stood at 6.2230 against the dollar on Friday, weakening from a close on Thursday of 6.2080. It had slipped to as far as 6.2520 in early trade on concern about the impact of a Syrian government attack which killed 33 Turkish soldiers in northwest Syria on Thursday.

The central bank responded to the 2018 currency crisis by hiking its policy rate to 24%, where it had stayed until last July. It has aggressively cut rates by 1,325 basis points since then in order to boost growth.

Separately Turkish industrial production climbed 8.6% year-on-year in December, rising for a fourth straight month, further signalling a sharp economic pickup in the last quarter of 2019.

Economists predicted annual 4% growth this year according to median estimate of the poll, below a government forecast of 5%.

The statistics institute also announced that the foreign trade deficit rose 94.3% year-on-year in January to $4.45 billion.

