Turkish economy grew 4% in Q1, just above forecast

ISTANBUL, May 31 (Reuters) - Turkey's economy expanded 4.0% in the first quarter of the year, just above expectations, official data showed on Wednesday, growing strongly despite the impact of February's devastating earthquakes in the south of the country.

First quarter gross domestic product (GDP) grew 0.3% from the previous quarter on a seasonally and calendar-adjusted basis, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed.

In a Reuters poll, the economy was forecast to have expanded 3.9% in the first quarter. The poll predicted growth of 2.8% in 2023.

