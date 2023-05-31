News & Insights

Turkish economy grew 4% in Q1, just above forecast

Credit: REUTERS/YVES HERMAN

May 31, 2023 — 03:01 am EDT

Written by Ezgi Erkoyun and Can Sezer for Reuters ->

ISTANBUL, May 31 (Reuters) - Turkey's economy expanded 4.0% in the first quarter of the year, just above expectations, official data showed on Wednesday, growing strongly despite the impact of February's devastating earthquakes in the south of the country.

First quarter gross domestic product (GDP) grew 0.3% from the previous quarter on a seasonally and calendar-adjusted basis, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed.

In a Reuters poll, the economy was forecast to have expanded 3.9% in the first quarter. The poll predicted growth of 2.8% in 2023.

(Reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun and Can Sezer; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)

((daren.butler@tr.com; +90-212-350 7053; Reuters Messaging: daren.butler.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.