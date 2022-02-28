Stocks

Turkish economic growth surges to 11% last year as expected

Turkey's economy grew 9.1% in the fourth quarter and 11.0% in 2021 as a whole, as expected, according to official data on Monday which showed it bouncing back strongly from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fourth quarter GDP grew 1.5% from the previous quarter on a seasonally and calendar-adjusted basis, the Turkish Statistical Institute said.

In a Reuters poll, GDP was expected to have expanded 11% last year as a whole, with forecasts ranging between 6% and 11.8%. Fourth quarter growth was predicted to be 9%.

Turkey was one of the few countries to expand in 2020, due largely to cheap loans following a series of rate cuts to counter the pandemic's economic impact. Growth picked up pace again in 2021 as COVID-19 restrictions were largely lifted.

But a currency crisis at the end of 2021, which sent inflation to near 50%, has stunted growth expectations for 2022. Growth this year is expected to slow to 3.5% as a result, according to the poll.

