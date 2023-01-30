Turkish economic confidence up 1.3% in January, nearly optimistic

January 30, 2023 — 02:00 am EST

Written by Reuters ->

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Turkey's economic confidence index rose 1.3% month-on-month in January to 99.3 points, nearly tipping toward an optimistic outlook, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed on Monday.

The index, which points to an optimistic outlook when above 100 and pessimistic when below, hit a record low in 2020 before recovering as coronavirus measures were eased.

The lira has stabilized since about August and inflation is easing from a 24-year high, though the annual rate was still well above a 5% official target at 64% last month.

