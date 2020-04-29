Turkish economic confidence slumps 44.1% in April - stats office

Turkey's economic confidence index tumbled 44.1% month-on-month in April to 51.3 points, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed on Wednesday, as it felt the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

It was the second monthly decline in a row after five straight months of gains. The index, which points to an optimistic outlook when above 100 and pessimistic when below, last stood above 100 points in March 2018.

