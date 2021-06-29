Turkish economic confidence rose 5.6% in June

Turkey's economic confidence index rose 5.6% month-on-month in June to 97.8 points, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed on Tuesday.

The index, which points to an optimistic outlook when above 100 and pessimistic when below, hit a record low last year before recovering as coronavirus measures were eased in the summer.

It fell 1.3% in May this year as new restrictions were imposed to tackle a surge in coronavirus cases. The index was last above 100 points in March 2018.

