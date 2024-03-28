News & Insights

Turkish economic confidence rises to 100 in March

March 28, 2024 — 03:07 am EDT

ISTANBUL, March 28 (Reuters) - Turkey's economic confidence index rose 1% month-on-month in March to 100 points, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed on Thursday.

The index points to an optimistic outlook when above 100 and pessimistic when below. The economic confidence index last stood above 100 in June last year.

